United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of X. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in United States Steel by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in United States Steel by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $24.52 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.84.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business’s revenue was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.81%.

X has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Argus raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

