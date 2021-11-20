United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNFI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael C. Stigers sold 35,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $1,688,942.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Scott Green sold 8,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $389,940.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,073 shares of company stock worth $6,251,629. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,348 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in United Natural Foods by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.01. 270,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,964. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day moving average is $38.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $52.99.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.