Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €33.95 ($38.58).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UN01 shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.50 ($38.07) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.50 ($33.52) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €36.00 ($40.91) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of ETR UN01 traded down €0.28 ($0.32) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €37.82 ($42.98). 251,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,956. Uniper has a 1 year low of €27.08 ($30.77) and a 1 year high of €39.34 ($44.70). The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of €37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of €33.68.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

