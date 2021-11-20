Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP opened at $241.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.67. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $244.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.75.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.