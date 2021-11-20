UniMex Network (UMX) 1-Day Volume Hits $46,060.00

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. During the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. UniMex Network has a total market capitalization of $4.33 million and approximately $46,060.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniMex Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00071291 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00074269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00092720 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,285.40 or 0.07312907 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,560.39 or 0.99931548 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,188,808 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

