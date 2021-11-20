Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,400 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($60.10) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,250 ($55.53).

Shares of LON ULVR opened at GBX 3,849 ($50.29) on Friday. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,924 ($64.33). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,919.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,105.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of £99.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 35.98 ($0.47) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 0.96%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

