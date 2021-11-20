Under Armour (UAA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Under Armour (NYSE: UAA):

11/3/2021 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $30.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

11/3/2021 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/2/2021 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

11/2/2021 – Under Armour was given a new $32.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/28/2021 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $27.00 to $25.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Under Armour was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/8/2021 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $33.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Under Armour was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Under Armour have risen and outpaced the industry year to date. The company has been benefiting from its robust operating model and investments across product and marketing. In spite of a challenging backdrop, Under Armour continued with its stellar performance in second-quarter 2021, wherein both the top and the bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year. Results reflected strength in both North America and international regions. Stronger-than-anticipated results prompted management to raise full year view. The company’s strategy to focus on improving sales through product innovation, investments in own stores, acceleration of e-commerce capabilities and selling more inventory at full price bode well. However, higher freight and logistics expenses due to supply chain pressures remain a concern.”

10/4/2021 – Under Armour is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

UAA stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,919,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,650,175. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.21. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Under Armour by 3.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 4.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

