Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives $408.09 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $408.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $433.00 price objective (down previously from $470.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cleveland Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $407.71. 512,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,367. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $258.00 and a twelve month high of $417.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $381.43 and a 200 day moving average of $357.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.