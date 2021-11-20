UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 3,712 Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Triumph Bancorp worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 9.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBK opened at $130.47 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.58 and a twelve month high of $135.57. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.82.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $1,965,187.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $196,121.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,242 shares of company stock worth $12,463,253. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

TBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.01.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

