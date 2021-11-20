UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Laureate Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Ararat Capital Management LP grew its position in Laureate Education by 11.4% during the second quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 658,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 67,354 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Laureate Education by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,237,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,957,000 after acquiring an additional 92,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Laureate Education by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,051,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,766,000 after acquiring an additional 55,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Laureate Education by 24.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 216,725 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.95. Laureate Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Laureate Education had a net margin of 50.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $7.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th.

LAUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

In related news, Director Michael J. Durham sold 4,590 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $50,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

