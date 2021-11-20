UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 18,242 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after buying an additional 201,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 37,607 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 4,858.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 138,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 46,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

Shares of AXL opened at $9.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

