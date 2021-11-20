UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Tenneco worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Tenneco by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 316,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 38,545 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Tenneco by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 20,391 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Tenneco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tenneco by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,621,000 after acquiring an additional 144,056 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenneco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In other news, Director Jane L. Warner acquired 20,000 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

TEN opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.86 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.43. Tenneco Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 141.02% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

About Tenneco

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

