UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 112.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth $130,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth $221,000. 57.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SBGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of SBGI opened at $24.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.45. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.42 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.05.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

