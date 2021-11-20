U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

Shares of USWS stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.10. U.S. Well Services has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Well Services will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Well Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,847,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 12,568 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Well Services by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 15,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

About U.S. Well Services

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

