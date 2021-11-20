Twist Bioscience (TWST) to Release Earnings on Monday

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 22nd. Analysts expect Twist Bioscience to post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $110.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.68 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.99. Twist Bioscience has a 52 week low of $84.23 and a 52 week high of $214.07.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TWST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

In related news, insider William Banyai sold 20,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $2,115,897.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $575,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 182,749 shares of company stock valued at $20,803,214 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Twist Bioscience stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 311.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,291 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.