Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Twilio by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Twilio by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.51, for a total transaction of $10,206,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.69, for a total value of $511,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,449 shares of company stock worth $31,411,230 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO opened at $285.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.09. The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of -57.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.60 and a 12 month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 target price (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.83.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.