Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Sells $1,025,715.60 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 3,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total transaction of $1,025,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Karyn Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Karyn Smith sold 1,043 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.93, for a total transaction of $318,041.99.

On Thursday, September 30th, Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total transaction of $146,144.85.

NYSE TWLO traded down $5.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $285.00. 2,276,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,150. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.60 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The firm has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of -57.69 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. Twilio’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 441.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Twilio by 1.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 204,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,742,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Twilio by 36.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 23.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.