Tuya (TUYA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd. Analysts expect Tuya to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $84.66 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Tuya to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tuya stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tuya has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tuya stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) by 88.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Tuya worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

