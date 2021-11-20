Tutti Frutti One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,198.00 (TFF)

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Over the last week, Tutti Frutti has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Tutti Frutti coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Tutti Frutti has a market capitalization of $75,120.38 and $4,198.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00047850 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.00219954 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00089213 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tutti Frutti Profile

TFF is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

