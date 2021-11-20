TTC (TTC) Trading Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. TTC has a market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One TTC coin can currently be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00047191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.23 or 0.00219092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00089053 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC (TTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Bittrex, BitForex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

