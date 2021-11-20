Tsfg LLC Sells 129 Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Tsfg LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAXJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 448.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 67,463 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $1,578,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $5,542,000.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $86.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $102.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.05.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.