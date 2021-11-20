Tsfg LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IHI. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 322.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,407,000. Spence Asset Management increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $64.73 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.07.

