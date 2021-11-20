TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 80.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,756 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,028 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 235,253 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1,942.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 16,555 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 340,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 214,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $641.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.15. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $29.78 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.62.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $44.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 31.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

