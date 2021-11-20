Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Trims Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,459 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,807,000. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,644 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $391,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 344.5% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 41,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 32,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,992 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 18,240 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $71.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $85.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.55 and a 200 day moving average of $68.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.52 and a 52 week high of $76.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.05.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

