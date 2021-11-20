Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 69 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK opened at $914.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $900.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $891.17. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $669.00 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $961.40.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.