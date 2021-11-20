Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Buys 315 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,821,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,581,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 308,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,801 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $286.44 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $213.22 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.28 and a 200-day moving average of $271.74.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

