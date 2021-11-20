Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,407 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $17,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 140.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.07.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.64. 4,654,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,286,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $80.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.46. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

