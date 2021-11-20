True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 123,600 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the October 14th total of 169,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 65.1 days.

Shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

True North Commercial REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition of commercial office properties. It seeks to identify potential acquisitions using investment criteria that focuses on the security of cash flow, capital appreciation, value enhancement. The company was founded by Daniel Drimmer on December 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

