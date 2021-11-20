Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Triumph Bancorp worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 9.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TBK opened at $130.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.82. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $135.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $324,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $1,965,187.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,242 shares of company stock worth $12,463,253 in the last quarter. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.01.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

