Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 230.83 ($3.02).

A number of research analysts recently commented on BBOX shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.07) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of LON:BBOX opened at GBX 237.40 ($3.10) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 226.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 212.51. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 152.60 ($1.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 288 ($3.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

