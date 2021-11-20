Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Price Down 13.6% This Week

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Trinity Network Credit has a total market cap of $463,635.11 and approximately $43,111.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Trinity Network Credit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit (CRYPTO:TNC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

Trinity Network Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trinity Network Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trinity Network Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

