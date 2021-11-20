Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,979 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Trillium Therapeutics were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRIL. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 465.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIL opened at $18.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on TRIL shares. JMP Securities cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Bloom Burton started coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Benchmark cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trillium Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

