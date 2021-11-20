Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.71) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tricida’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.69). Tricida reported earnings per share of ($1.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Tricida will report full year earnings of ($3.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($3.20). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tricida.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.55) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tricida in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Tricida news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 126,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $758,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 10,297 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $81,346.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,651 shares of company stock worth $887,546 over the last 90 days. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCDA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tricida in the first quarter worth $14,042,000. Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tricida by 464.6% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,974,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,400 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in shares of Tricida in the third quarter worth $6,032,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tricida in the second quarter worth $1,870,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tricida in the third quarter worth $1,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCDA stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.20. Tricida has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $8.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

