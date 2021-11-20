Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 229,300 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the October 14th total of 142,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 73.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 21,744 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares during the third quarter worth $1,741,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 220,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMR opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $23.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $81.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

