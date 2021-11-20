Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Trading Down 0.4%

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) fell 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.31 and last traded at $8.31. 2,563 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 3,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSRYF)

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. engages in the production and marketing of wine. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, Americas, Asia, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Australia and New Zealand segment manufactures, sells, and markets of wine within Australia and New Zealand; and also distributes beer and cider.

