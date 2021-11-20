Travel + Leisure Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Travel + Leisure in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $55.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.81. Travel + Leisure has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $68.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 13,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 509,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,794,000 after buying an additional 216,129 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,779,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 85,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after buying an additional 29,302 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

