Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $651.87 Million

Brokerages expect Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to post sales of $651.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $615.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $672.10 million. Transocean posted sales of $690.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

NYSE:RIG traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 24,201,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,997,277. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.78. Transocean has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $5.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the third quarter worth $38,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

