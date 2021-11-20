TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $695.56.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.24, for a total transaction of $6,994,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total transaction of $6,271,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,641,065 in the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDG opened at $631.84 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $517.37 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $639.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $633.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.77, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.