TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $695.56.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDG. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.24, for a total value of $6,994,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jane M. Cronin acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $634.27 per share, with a total value of $190,281.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,641,065. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

TDG opened at $631.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.77, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $517.37 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $639.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $633.44.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

