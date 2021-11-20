TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Receives $16.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on TAC shares. CIBC upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TAC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.91. 141,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,620. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.18.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.51). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,220,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,230,000 after buying an additional 1,682,492 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,082,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,181,000 after buying an additional 3,316,129 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TransAlta by 0.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,428,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,769,000 after purchasing an additional 39,077 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in TransAlta by 1.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,066,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,953,000 after purchasing an additional 64,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in TransAlta by 20.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,397,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,829,000 after purchasing an additional 571,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

