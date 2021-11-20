Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,038,000 after acquiring an additional 249,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 21.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,219,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,375,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,577,000 after purchasing an additional 68,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,936,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,929,000 after purchasing an additional 97,132 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,542,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,217,000 after purchasing an additional 41,435 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,811,783. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $195.99 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $137.08 and a one year high of $207.06. The company has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.63.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.