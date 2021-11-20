Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Traeger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Traeger in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.22.

NYSE COOK opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Traeger has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $32.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $162.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.89 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Traeger will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

