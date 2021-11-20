Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Traeger from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Traeger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.22.

Shares of NYSE COOK opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. Traeger has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.33. Traeger had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $162.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.89 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Traeger will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth about $24,513,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth about $658,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth about $24,729,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth about $781,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Traeger during the third quarter worth about $1,078,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

