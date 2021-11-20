Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN)

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,288 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,674% compared to the typical daily volume of 129 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISUN opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.65 million, a PE ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05. iSun has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $32.24.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. iSun had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Analysts expect that iSun will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of iSun from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iSun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISUN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iSun by 50.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iSun by 69.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iSun during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iSun during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iSun by 108.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

About iSun

iSun, Inc operates as a blank check company. It engages in the provision of solar engineering, procurement and construction services to the companies in the country. The company was founded on October 8, 2014 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

