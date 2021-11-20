Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives $216.59 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $216.59.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,472 shares of company stock valued at $8,517,203. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $5,655,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,721,000 after acquiring an additional 79,359 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 32.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

TSCO traded up $1.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $230.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,552. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.85. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $128.42 and a 1 year high of $231.87. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

