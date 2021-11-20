TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NRDY. JMP Securities assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.14.

Shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77.

In other news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen purchased 451,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $3,590,859.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,691,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 155,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

