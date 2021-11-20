Toyota Motor Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.76 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Toyota Motor in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will earn $3.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.78.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $185.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $259.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Toyota Motor has a 1-year low of $134.45 and a 1-year high of $188.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TM. SRB Corp purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,813,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 17,241.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 285,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 283,449 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,454,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,633,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,203,000 after purchasing an additional 190,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,355,000 after purchasing an additional 157,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

