Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Purchased by Level Four Financial LLC

Level Four Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

TM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $185.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $259.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.57. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $134.45 and a 1-year high of $188.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.