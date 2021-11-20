Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

TSQ opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. The company has a market cap of $224.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.70. Townsquare Media has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $15.33.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 59.48% and a net margin of 4.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Townsquare Media will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

