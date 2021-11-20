Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Given New GBX 200 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of TXP stock opened at GBX 137 ($1.79) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. Touchstone Exploration has a 52 week low of GBX 75.10 ($0.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 178 ($2.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £288.70 million and a PE ratio of -22.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 110.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 97.72.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

